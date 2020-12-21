RedHook Announce 2021 Regional Tour Dates

RedHook are still riding the wave that their latest single ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ brought them, and now they’re finally able to take the thrashing cut on tour.

Kicking off at The Other Festival in Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall in February next year, the band will then head down to Wollongong’s La La La’s before heading back up to Newcastle’s Cambridge Hotel. Finally, they’ll finish things off in Canberra’s UC Hub.

In addition to the tour announcement, the band have also unveiled a wild music video for the song – basically a murderous version of The Bachelorette.

“It’s a cooked concept but I wanted to do something that reflected both the aggression and tongue-in-cheek energy of the song,” frontwoman Emmy Mack said of the video in a press statement.

“Plus, it was fun to flip the trope and have the Bachelorette go postal and start stalking and maiming all of these iconic fictitious lady killers.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out all important details, and the ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ music video, below.

RedHook ‘Cure 4 Psycho’ 2021 Regional Tour Dates

Tickets on sale now

Saturday, 13th February

The Other Festival, Brisbane

Thursday, 25th February

La La La’s, Wollongong

Friday, 26th February

The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Saturday, 27th February

UC Hub, Canberra

