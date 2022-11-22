RedHook Announce Debut LP, ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’

Having revelled in the release of their Bad Decisions EP last year, Sydney’s RedHook have come back swinging with the announcement of their long-awaited debut album, slated for release in 2023.

Those who have been following the group since their early days have witnessed firsthand the growth of the band into an exciting and formidable force in Australian music; with the release of this album, RedHook are taking another giant step forward. Titled Postcard From A Living Hell, the album has been further hinted at today, in the form of new Sly Withers-collab ‘Soju’.

RedHook – ‘Soju (ft. Sly Withers)’

The release of Postcard From A Living Hell (Friday 21 April), will see the album drop on both vinyl and CD formats and according to RedHook, it’s got a mixture of sounds on it.

In a newsletter for their fans, the band have assured those who really dig their heavier music, a stone cold banger is around the corner.

“This one’s a bit more on the pop-punk side,” they say, describing new single ‘Soju’.

“For those of you who want something a little heavier – we can confirm the next single will be out early next year and it’s our heaviest yet. It’s a screamy metalcore rave, and it’s nutso.”

Fans can next catch RedHook on the upcoming Good Things tour, taking place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this December.

Good Things Festival 2022

Friday, 2nd December – Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne (Lic/AA 15+)

Saturday, 3rd December – Centennial Park, Sydney (18+)

Sunday, 4th December – Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane (Lic/AA 15+)

