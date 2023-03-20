RedHook Team Up with Yours Truly for New Single ‘Imposter’

RedHook have shared another single from their upcoming debut album, Postcard From a Living Hell. The band’s latest release is a collaboration with fellow Sydney pop-punk acolytes Yours Truly, with the latter’s Mikaila Delgado sharing lead vocal duties with RedHook’s Emmy Mack.

‘Imposter’ comes with a music video from director Colin Jeffs, whose CV includes film clips for JESSWAR, Windwaker and Jacob Lee. The video features both Mack and Delgado, as well as Mack’s RedHook bandmates and some eerie special effects.

RedHook – ‘Imposter’ ft. Yours Truly

[embedded content]

The reaction to ‘Imposter’ has been positive, with triple j adding the single to high rotation and the video notching up 30k views within a couple of days of its release.

In a statement, Mack said ‘Imposter’ is her “equal fave song” on Postcard from a Living Hell, which is out on Friday, 21st April. “It’s a heavy, extra-terrestrial breakup anthem and it’s really just so damn special to me and to Mikaila,” said Mack.

‘Imposter’ follows the recent single ‘Off With Your Head’ and the Sly Withers collab ‘Soju’. RedHook will be joining The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire festival tour in April before embarking on a Postcard From a Living Hell headline run.

They’re also locked in for a couple of stops on UNIFY’s Off the Record series and the Mackay festival BE Social.

RedHook ‘Postcard From a Living Hell’ Tour 2023

Thursday, 4th May – Solbar, Maroochydore QLD

Tickets

Friday, 5th May – The Brightside, Brisbane QLD

Tickets

Saturday, 6th May – Burleigh Bazaar, Burleigh Heads QLD

Tickets

Thursday, 11th May – The Prince Of Wales Hotel, Bunbury WA

Tickets

Friday, 12th May – Amplifier Bar, Perth WA

Tickets

Saturday, 13th May – Enigma Bar, Adelaide SA

Tickets

Friday, 19th May – UC Hub, Canberra ACT

Tickets

Saturday, 20th May – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Tickets

Thursday, 25th May – La La La’s, Wollongong NSW

Tickets

Friday, 26th May – The Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Tickets

Saturday, 27th May – Crowbar, Sydney NSW

Tickets

Further Reading

Site Changes, Cancellations and New Dates for The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire Festival

RedHook Announce Debut LP, ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’

UNIFY Gathering Organisers Announce Touring Mini-Festivals for 2023

Disclaimer: Emmy Mack of RedHook is a part-time Music Feeds contributor