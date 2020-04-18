Redirect infrastructure funds to underwhelmed public hospitals

There is a two-tier hospital system in the country. The big, private and for-profit hospitals

thrive or die depending on the willingness of investors to compete. These hospitals taken over by major conglomerates — you must have noticed this — are the go-to hospitals of the moneyed and powerful class. And they offer suites for those who can afford them — with rooms that start at P15,000 a day — and for this, you get flowers in the morning. There is a grand piano at the lobby.

The independent, family-owned private hospitals that flourished in earlier times now have two choices: Accept lucrative offers from deep-pocketed corporate buyers or accept the status of a downgraded hospital that cannot compete with the massive upgrading of the hospitals with corporate backing. A little checking would yield this hard truth. The conglomerates that own everything in this country, from telcos to power to almost all the profitable undertakings, are now the owners of the top-tier hospitals that cater to the elite and the powerful. Just a few clicks and you will find the members of the hospital’s boards.

The independent private hospitals are now their targets while starting the process of grabbing up regional private hospitals.

To hospitals owned by the major corporations, you may add universities taken over by the dollar billionaires.

Below, figuratively and literally below, the corporate-owned, for-profit hospitals are the hospitals of the public health system. The crown jewel of this system is the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH), which remains the best training ground for doctors in the country, even with the failure of its recent graduates to dominate the board exams for new doctors. Even the loss of that traditional cache, always dominating the Top 10 of the passers, has not eroded its reputation as the choice of the best and the brightest medical students.

The best training ground, that is. That does not apply to the range of medical services offered. The corporate-owned, for-profit hospitals have the offerings, the feel and the aura of mansions. The UP-PGH is a congested bungalow.

Next in line are the hospitals spread across a hospital enclave in Quezon City — along East Avenue and along Quezon Avenue, all within walking distance of each other.

These state-run hospitals have a common denominator: the best and the most dedicated hospital personnel, most of them driven by unalloyed and unpretentious idealism. Then, the downside: by and large, they lack modern facilities. They are utterly unprepared to cope with healing the sick during normal times and grossly ill-equipped to take on pandemics.

The physical facilities do not do justice to the competence and dedication of their medical personnel. Hospitals can’t cure the sick on the wings of both competence of the staff and their dedication to their sworn oaths alone. They have to be fully equipped, from the best surgical facilities to gauze and personal protective equipment (PPE). The root of the problem is inadequate funding. It was not surprising that horror stories related to the current pandemic have mostly emerged from the hospital enclave, from the pile of dead bodies at the morgue of the East Avenue Medical Center to the demoralized staff of the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH), many of them Covid-infected themselves.

Worse, instead of addressing the sickness and grievances of the staff, mostly about endless shifts and lack of PPE that have exposed them to the virus, the apparatchiks at the NCMH had gagged the hospital staff who told the truth about the appalling, depressing conditions at the hospital to the media.

The conditions at the other nearby hospitals — Heart Center, Lung Center and Kidney Center, all in Quezon City — and even the Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital in Manila have to be made public. But to say these, too, face a lot of challenges rooted on inadequacy is a correct assumption. Then you go down to the regional and provincial public hospitals across the country that gets less support and attention than the supposed stars of the public hospital system.

It is this context of inadequacy and lack of state support for the ever critical public hospitals that should be factored in the overall plan to reopen the economy phase by phase, with the resumption of work on the critical infrastructure projects under Build, Build, Build as part of the first phase.

Instead of roads and bridges and airports, why not make a priority the upgrading of hospitals, adding hospital wings, procuring equipment, raising the pay of employees, constructing lodging places for medical staff during pandemics and other emergencies?

This is Build, Build, Build that responds head-on to the public health crisis that is now gripping the country that experts say may be a recurring event.

Right now, roads and bridges and airport projects have to take a backseat to the national priority, which is having a functioning and adequate public hospital system.

Shifting part of the infrastructure money to hospital upgrading and related construction work will both jumpstart the economy and save human lives, the best bang for every buck spent for public-works project ever.

Then, shift some of that money to endow public research hospitals as complementary measure.