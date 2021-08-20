Redress Design Award 2021 Finalists’ Photoshoot Offers Glimpse at Grand Final Fashion ShowRDA21-Photoshoot-Banner-logo-.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 19 August 2021 – ​​Environmental charity, Redress, releases a preview of never-before-seen runway looks from the Redress Design Award 2021 Finalists offering a glimpse of what will be showcased at the Grand Final Fashion Show on 11 September held in Hong Kong – and livestreamed to the world. The photoshoot, styled and shot by two leading Hong Kong creatives Kieran Ho and Karl Lam, is inspired by aesthetics of cyberspace with models set on a backdrop of gradient light, representing the ether of the virtual world. An exclusive extended version of the shoot where virtual and physical models meet will be showcased in the October 2021 edition of VOGUE Hong Kong.

The Redress Design Award is organised by environmental charity Redress, and supported by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the lead sponsor. The finalists’ collections were delivered safely to Hong Kong in time for the photoshoot via competition sponsor UPS, using their carbon neutral shipping service.

In less than four weeks, the 10 finalists will present their signature waste reducing collections to an esteemed panel of international judges – among them returning powerhouses Orsola de Castro (Fashion Revolution), Desiree Au (Vogue HK) and Mahmoud Salahy (Timberland) – in a bid to be named the winner of the Redress Design Award 2021. Following their runway victory, the first prize winner will join VF’s Timberland team to collaborate on a design project, working closely with the VF Corporation Sustainability & Responsibility team to ensure that materials and design strategies maximise sustainability. They will gain exciting insights from across the supply chain from sourcing to product development, while deepening their skills and understanding around sustainable production and marketing. The runner-up prize winner will receive a valuable mentorship opportunity with Orsola de Castro.

The creative direction of the editorial photoshoot reflects the digital future of fashion and spotlights the forward-thinking designers tackling fashion’s waste predominantly through reconstruction, upcycling and zero-waste techniques. In response to the core brief of the competition, the finalists give second life to a variety of waste from end-of-rolls or samples, and consumer waste, like suits and uniforms; through to more unusual waste streams like damaged camping equipment and old sailing flags.

Participating from their homes across the world – Germany, Hong Kong, India, Mainland China, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and the United States of America – as part of the upcoming Grand Final Week the finalists will continue their educational journey through in-depth challenges with a focus on design for circularity in partnership with VF Corporation and TAL Group, and will join a selection of masterclasses to support their future careers.

SAVE THE DATE FOR THE GRAND FINAL FASHION SHOW

The Redress Design Award 2021 Grand Final Fashion Show is open to an exclusive VIP in-person audience and will be livestreamed globally on Saturday 11 September 2021, at 6:30pm (HKT) /12:30pm (CET) via Facebook and Weibo . Save the date here: https://fb.me/e/1zmpxj3Zj

The Redress Design Award 2021 Photoshoot Credits:

● Models: Beanju C and Alfred J

● Creative Stylist: Kieran Ho

● Photographer: Karl Lam

● Hair: Marco Chan for KMS

● Make-up: Karen Yiu for Hong Kong Makeup Artist

● Venue: Karl Studio, Chai Wan, Hong Kong

Download the photoshoot images here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/culzxtal5bpiqab/AAAiryvdguQ0c8YP7LrxbQfia?dl=0

Editor’s notes:

● Read more about the Redress Design Award 2021 finalists at https://www.redressdesignaward.com/finalists

● The Redress Design Award 2021 International Judges are Orsola De Castro, Fashion Designer, Global Creative Director and Co-founder, Fashion Revolution; Desiree Au, Founding Publisher of Vogue Hong Kong; Angus Tsui, Creative Director, ANGUS TSUI and Alumnus, Redress Design Award; Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO, Copenhagen Fashion Week; Mahmoud Salahy, Vice President & Managing Director, Timberland APAC; Sean Cady, Vice President, Global Sustainability, Responsibility and Trade, VF Corporation; Jeannie Renné-malone, Vice President, Global Sustainability, VF Corporation; and Christophe Degoix, Chief Operating Officer, TAL Apparel Ltd.

● The Redress Design Award 2021 was open to emerging designers and students with less than four years’ professional experience from around the globe, focusing on womenswear and menswear fashion design.

● The Redress Design Award is run by environmental NGO, Redress, and supported by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor. Other key partners include VF Corporation, TAL Group, UPS, and Avery Dennison.

● The Redress Design Award 2021 Prizes are:

○ First Prize: The Redress Design Award 2021 with VF Corporation’s Timberland. Win the opportunity to collaborate on a design project, learn design strategies to maximise sustainability, and receive HK$50,000 as development funding.

○ Runner-Up Prize: The Redress Design Award Mentorship with Orsola de Castro and receive HK$15,000 (US$1,900) as development funding and other notable prizes.

○ Hong Kong Best Prize: The top Hong Kong applicant will win a guaranteed place in the Grand Final and receive HK$15,000 (US$1,900) as development funding and other notable prizes.

○ More details can be found at https://www.redressdesignaward.com/2021/prizes