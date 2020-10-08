Reds attack quarry site, burn heavy equipment in Misamis Oriental

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY—Communist guerrillas on Thursday (Oct. 8) burned a backhoe and dump truck being used for sand and gravel quarrying in Balingasag town, Misamis Oriental province.

Lt. Theofratus Pia, Misamis Oriental police spokesperson, said at least seven members of New People’s Army (NPA) carried out the attack at the village of Napaliran in Balingasag past 3 p.m.

Pia said unarmed security men in the area offered no resistance as the guerrillas poured gasoline on the pieces of heavy equipment owned by Basoy Group of Companies and set these on fire.

He said several village residents alerted the town police about the attack.

A team of policemen and soldiers from the Army’s 58th Infantry Battalion rushed to the area, triggering a gunfight that went on until Thursday night.

Pia said the NPA attack was likely a diversionary tactic as the Army was in pursuit of another group of guerrillas who burned heavy equipment owned by a contractor for food company Del Monte Philippines in the town of Claveria last Tuesday (Oct. 6).

Lt. Col. Ricky Canatoy, commander of the 58th Infantry Battalion, said soldiers were in pursuit of guerrillas involved in the Del Monte attack on Tuesday.

