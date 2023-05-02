REE Board Exam Result April 2023 – RELEASE DATE

REE BOARD EXAM RESULT APRIL 2023 — The target release date of Registered Electrical Engineer Board Exam Result April 2023 will be on May 3, 2023.

The Professional Regulation Commission, according to its site, is expected to release the exam result within 3 working days after the last day of board examination.

However, the exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target release date without prior notice.

REE Board Exam Result April 2023 – LIST OF PASSERS

This is the REE Board Exam Result April 2023 list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Registered Electrical Engineer (REE) Board Exam at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, Zamboanga, and Palawan on April 25-26, 2023.

PRC Board of Electrical Engineering Chairman Engr. Francis V. Mapile and member Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF EXAM RESULTS

Here is the list of passers:

Updating …

REE BOARD EXAM COVERAGE

The board exam covered the following topics:

Mathematics

Engineering Sciences and Allied Subjects

Electrical Engineering Professional Subjects

TARGET RELEASE DATE

REMINDER

WHEN IS THE NEXT REE BOARD EXAM?

PRC released the 2023 Schedule of Examination through Resolution No. 1589 series of 2022, one month before the end of 2022. Here is the schedule for REE Board Exam 2023:

Date of Examination Start of Application Deadline of Application September 2-3, 2023 May 22, 2023 July 20, 2023

REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS

Aspiring electrical engineers are advised to register online through the official website of the PRC and follow the steps in online registration.

Here are the following registration requirements:

Notice of Admission (for identification purposes only)

Duly accomplished Oath Form or “Panunumpa ng Propesyonal”

two pieces of passport-sized ID photos on a white background and with a complete name tag

two sets of documentary stamp

one piece short brown envelope

In addition, successful board examinees shall personally register and sign in the “Roster of Registered Professionals”.