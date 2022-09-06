This is the REE Board Exam Result September 2022 full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Exam on September 3-4, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

PRC Board of Electrical Engineering Chairman Engr. Francis V. Mapile and member Engr. Jaime V. Mendoza administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Mathematics (Algebra, Trigonometry, Analytic Geometry, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, Complex Numbers and Space Vectors, Probability and Statistics, Matrices and Determinants, Sequences and Series, Other Engineering Mathematics such as Differential Equations, Fourier Series, Laplace Transforms, and others)

Engineering Sciences and Allied Subjects (General Chemistry, College Physics, Engineering Materials, Engineering Mechanics, Thermodynamics, Fluid Mechanics, Engineering Economics and Management, Electrical Engineering Law and Code of Ethics, Contracts and Specifications, Computer Fundamentals and Programming, Philippine Electrical Code, Parts 1 & 2 and others)

Electrical Engineering Professional Subjects (Quantities/units/constants, Electrical Materials, Passive Circuit Elements, Active Circuits Elements, AC Impedance, Instruments and Measurements, DC Electric Circuits, Transient Response, Magnetic Circuits, AC Electric Circuits, AC Generators, DC Generators, Energy Sources, Energy Conversion, Prime Movers, Rotating Electric Machinery, Power System Components, AC Transmission, DC Transmission, Power System Interconnection, Substation Design, Power Distribution, Wiring Design for Buildings, Power Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Illumination, Telecommunications, Computer Application in Electrical Power Industry and others)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the REE Board Exam Result within 3-8 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring electrical engineers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.