“Reese Lansangan featured in NASA’s ‘Launch America’ campaign”

Reese Lansangan’s song ‘A Song About Space’ was picked up by NASA for its latest campaign of sending humans to space on May 27.

“I live for these magic moments when life feels a little bit larger.”

These were the words of Filipina singer-songwriter Reese Lansangan after she was featured in National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) latest campaign called “Launch America.” NASA used her 2013 song “A Song About Space” as part of its promotional videos across its social media platforms.

NASA will be launching humans from its Kennedy Space Center on May 27 with SpaceX.

In an Instagram post, Reese recounted how she became part of the said campaign.

“One day over lunch, I got a DM from NASA (yep, the one with 57M followers…) and I almost choked on my water. NASA sliding into my DMs, now there’s something I never thought I’d see! They said they loved my super old and embarrassing ‘A Song About Space’ video from my channel and asked if they could possibly use it for a promo vid,” she shared.

Reese further relayed, “Nothing was set in stone so after I got over the immediate shock of the NASA DM, I just silently hoped for the best. Then I got an email back with the video link, and in my pride I took all the screencaps!”

The singer remarked that she is truly overwhelmed by the fact that her old song has become part of such a massive promotional activity.

“I’m sure every kid’s ambition at some point is to become an astronaut, a person of the stars. Space inspires a fantasy and aspiration in all of us, and every single night we look up at the sky we are reminded of how small we are in the context of infinity.”

“My mom told me that when my other song ‘An Opportunity to Go to the Moon’ was released, she said a prayer hoping that NASA would somehow notice my little ode to that heavenly body. It’s truly overwhelming to see how God hears (and answers) the small desires of our hearts. It’s equally amazing how my mom thought of asking this for me,” she stated.

Reese further shared that NASA has always been a massive inspiration in her creative outputs over the years.

“It’s a big deal to me that my music was recognized by NASA, a presence that has inspired so many creative passion projects I’ve had over the years.”

“Stars align around me and I am but a girl, overwhelmed and constantly marveling. Thank you,” she remarked.