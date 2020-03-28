Reflection, review timely halfway through lockdown

The approaching halfway mark of the community quarantine has us in a mood for reflection. As hard as it is, things could be worse. Thankfully, the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is far milder than the severe acute respiratory syndrome, Middle Easr respiratory syndrome and the avian flu. To date, the worst attribute of Covid-19 is its ability to spread rapidly.

MONITORING THE QUARANTINE. The San Antonio village in Pasig City uses modern technology to monitor the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon. PHOTO BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE

Could the Philippines have done better to contain this outbreak? As painful as it may be to imagine a more draconian measure than the lockdown, we should go through the exercise. Covid-19 is not our first pandemic, and it is unlikely to be the last.

The other day, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who heads the United States task force on Covid-19, floated the possibility that this outbreak may become seasonal. Until a vaccine is developed and made commercially available, we should be alert to every possible scenario. And, if we see a protracted period of rapid transmission of Covid-19, do we order another lockdown? Can we afford to? Can we risk not to?

Yet another question, is there another way to fight the new coronavirus? For this particular question, risk planners should look at South Korea, which avoided a lockdown that has impacted economies. Besides quick action and cooperative denizens, South Korea has been ahead in its use of widespread testing and contact tracing.

South Korea has conducted more than 300,000 testing kits and produces about 100,000 more daily, according to the New York Times. If it has not yet done so, Philippines authorities should work on procuring as many of them as possible. South Korea was already talking with a score of countries about exporting them.

The test kits were widely available in South Korea, because early on the authorities there worked with medical companies, the New York Times report added. They were asked to develop coronavirus testing kits for mass production and promised emergency approval. Within a couple of weeks, thousands of testing kits were ready.

The South Korean authorities were quick to set up 600 testing centers, which spared hospitals from providing coronavirus tests. They were performed quickly, and results were available within hours. At some 50 drive-through testing facilities, people did not even have to get out of their cars to be tested.

Technology complemented widespread testing. The New York Times explained that South Koreans received numerous messages, urging them to be tested if they or someone they knew developed symptoms. Smartphone apps and websites alerted people to new cases reported in their area, and informed them where those infected people had been, what public transportation routes they took and other relevant information.

Worthy of study

The Philippines may not be as wealthy as South Korea, but the same New York Times story pointed that out the methods used there were neither prohibitively expensive nor complex.

We urge our leaders, particularly those in the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to study the South Korean model.

We do not have to wait for the next pandemic to replicate some of the South Korean measures. For starters, the IATF-EID should convene local pharmaceuticals and others in the medical industry for possible actions not yet taken. Besides testing kits, can they hasten the development of a vaccine? If there is a waiting line for importing test kits, can South Korea allow our local firms to produce them? Are they capable?

Globally, the number of cases appear to be increasing more rapidly. The number of cases in the Philippines, though far smaller, is yet to plateau. We still believe that the lockdown here can be effective in severing rapid transmission, but when that will happen, nobody actually knows.

At the halfway milestone, people should be asking, what if the Covid-19 spread does not slow down by April? What if this virus reappears later on this year when the next flu season begins? What if another more dangerous viral threat emerges? How will people cope if the situation now worsens? And how can we better protect lives as well as the economy?

Answers may be elusive for now. Even asking them may be unsettling, but in absence of a vaccine, doing so may help us prepare.