Reformed members, sympathizers of NPA get financial aid in Samar

TACLOBAN CITY — About 41 former members and sympathizers of the New People’s Army (NPA) received financial assistance from the provincial government of Samar on Monday, June 5.

The granting of financial assistance amounting to P1.79 million was made under the government’s local social integration program.

These surrenderees were previously operating or residing in the towns of Basey, San Jose de Buan, and Villareal, all in Samar.

Of the 41 beneficiaries, 17 of them were regular members of the armed front of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

One of them was alias Maya who used to be part of the Bugsok Platoon of the sub-regional committee sesame of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee.

“We are thankful to the government for giving us this financial assistance. We will use this to put up a small business to provide our daily needs,” she said.

Samar Gov. Sharee Ann Tan said she was happy that these former rebels and supporters have decided to return to the folds of the law.

“Welcome home to the true government. Do not ever think that the government has forsaken you or that we did not listen to your needs. We are always here and the people, our constituents, are always our top priority,” Tan said in her message during the program held at the camp of the 8th Infantry Division in Catbalogan City.

Major Gen. Camilo Ligayo, commanding general of the 8th Infantry Division, also expressed his gratitude to the former rebels for cooperating with them.

“I enjoin the former rebels to be agents of peace and be active partners of the government in its quest to have a community free from the influence of the communist terrorist groups (and) make use of the assistance provided by the government to start a new life,” he said.

Ligayo earlier vowed to do everything to end the insurgency problem in Eastern Visayas this year.

