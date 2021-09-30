Reforms needed to boost investments – expert

THE Philippines has to pursue legislative and policy reforms as well as cooperate more internationally to encourage investments in the country, according to a panelist at a forum hosted by the Philippine Council for Foreign Relations.

Calixto Chikiamco, co-founder and president of the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF), noted that the Philippines has the lowest share of investments to gross domestic product (GDP) among its Asian neighbors, in addition to low foreign direct investments last year.

Investments are low due to monopolies, particularly in important non-tradable areas such as telecommunications, shipping, and ports, he explained, rendering the economy uncompetitive.

Chikiamco said the lack of public goods is also an issue, with public infrastructure accounting for only 3 percent of GDP in recent decades, significantly below the aim of 5 percent for developing countries.

Bad governance, ambiguous property rights and overregulation, and labor rigidities, which inhibit investment in labor-intensive businesses, are also to blame, he emphasized.

The FEF head said it is necessary to open up the economy in order to increase investments, create jobs, and increase productivity in the country by removing the 60-40 foreign ownership restriction in the 1987 Constitution, amending the Public Service Act, and allowing open access to data transmission.

He also urged the government to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement, which is projected to be one of the world's largest free trade blocs.

Chikiamco also requested that the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law be amended to increase the land retention limit for non-irrigated lands from 5 to 24 hectares (ha); to exempt the 24-ha limit for non-irrigated and idle properties, subject to the Department of Agrarian Reform permission; and other changes.

Forestry reforms, including the creation of forest economic zones and a forest cadastre, must be enacted, he added.

Labor law revisions, apprenticeship reform, the development of labor employment zones, and the rationalization of holidays, Chikiamco pointed out, must be prioritized in order to alleviate labor rigidities.

He went on to say that boosting competition, deregulation, and making the economy more export-oriented in other nations with strong governance, such as South Korea, Singapore, Japan, China, and Taiwan, as well as strengthening bureaucracy, will all contribute in attracting investment.