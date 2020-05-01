“Regal Films offers online movie marathon and live chat with the stars”

On May 1, Regal Films streams movies of Angel Locsin, Marian Rivera, and Kris Aquino live on their Facebook page.

Regal Films announced on their social media accounts last April 30 that they are hosting an all-day watch party and movie marathon to be streamed on the Regal Films Entertainment Facebook page on May 1, Friday. This is also their first time to host live chats of the love teams featured in the watch party films, like Angel Locsin and Richard Gutierrez and Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera. Regal Films also shared that all monetary proceeds from the event will be donated to COVID relief program for our frontliners.

They wrote, “FREE Regal Movies At Home plus CHAT LIVE with your favorite love team Angel Locsin and Richard Gutierrez for I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU (2006) and our reel to real sweethearts Marian and Dingdong Dantes for YOU TO ME (2010) on FACEBOOK!

And get a chance to meet online the star of SO HAPPY TOGETHER (2004) Eric Quizon and movie director Joel Lamangan. Streaming starts 11am! Brought to you by Regal Entertainment Inc. for #StayAtHome Cinema”

Their lineup for May 1 is as follows:

So Happy Together, You To Me, I Will Always Love You

Log on to Regal Entertainment Facebook Page on May 1, 2020 and join the watch party.

11am to 11:30am Live chat & Q&A with Eric Quizon and Director Joel Lamangan

11:30am start free movie streaming So Happy Together

3pm to 3:30pm Live Chat & Q&A with Dingdong Dantes & Marian Rivera Dantes

3:30pm start free movie streaming of You To Me

5:30pm to 6pm Live Chat & Q&A with Richard Gutierrez & Angel Locsin

6pm start free movie streaming of I Will Always Love You