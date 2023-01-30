TAIPEI, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — After 23 long years of traveling around Taiwan, the annual Taiwan Lantern Festival will be returning to Taipei from February 5th to February 19th, dazzling audiences with never-before-seen displays of lanterns and light shows! This marks the return of large-scale international events in Taiwan since the lift of COVID-19 restrictions and will surely be one of the biggest events in Taipei this year. The much anticipated 3-week event will also attract audiences from all around the world to showcase Taiwan’s rich culture and arts through beautiful lighting displays.



Regent Taipei Celebrates the Biggest Lantern Festival in the World Returning to Taipei after 23 Years

The theme for the 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival is “Light Up the Future” which weaves the vast lantern exhibition seamlessly into the city’s streets and alleys. The exhibition area will cover 12 administrative districts in Taipei City with a total of more than 300 artworks and 53 interactive displays using innovative projections, AR, and VR technology. For example, Zhongshan District where Regent Taipei is located will display its main lantern the “Jubilee Rabbit” next to the Wenchang Temple. This main lantern will be easily accessible to guests as it is only a 10-minute walk from the hotel. Guests are encouraged to travel through Taipei City to pay a visit to each unique lantern display.

During these three weeks, Regent Taipei will be launching the “Regent’s Lantern Festival Holiday” room package where guests will receive a limited edition 2023 Taiwan Lantern Festival Easy Card to visit the 168-hectar Taiwan Lantern Festival. Guests can also take our famous open-top double-decker sightseeing bus, with a specially designed lantern festival theme, that departs from City Hall at 8:50PM to visit the four major lighting displays at night. After returning to Regent Taipei, the Regent Gourmet Butler will deliver Tonghua Street’s champion Yu Pin Yuan Iced and Hot Tangyuan directly to guest rooms so guests can unwind drinking hot osmanthus honey soup and eating peanut and sesame tangyuan after a night of mesmerizing lights. The room package starts at $6,180 NTD per room per night and includes complimentary breakfast at CNN’s most recommended breakfast buffet in Taipei, and a 25% discount on high-speed rail tickets. Don’t miss out on this amazing Lantern Festival right in the heart of Taipei.

Our commitment to sustainable hospitality – ­­­Silks Hotel Group is reimagining a future of sustainable wellbeing. By turning crisis into opportunity during the pandemic, we have integrated new aspects of sustainability into guests’ every day experiences. Through the continual practice of co-learning, co-creating, co-sustaining, and co-thriving, we aim to encourage self-development within colleagues, integrate new visions of sustainable development, and integrate service into our daily lives. We believe that the power of service can move the world, making people, communities, and the environment flourish while creating a positive impact for future generations. Our mission remains to: Bring the best of Taiwan to the world and bring the best of the world into Taiwan. Join us on our continued journey towards a safer and healthier reimagined future!

Price is subject to an additional 15.5% government tax and service charge.

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

For Reservations: please contact (02) 2523-8000 or visit www.regenttaiwan.com