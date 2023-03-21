Regent Taipei Collaborates with Little Tree Food to Present the Ultimate All-You-Can-Eat Michelin Green Star Vegetarian Breakfast

TAIPEI, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the wake of the pandemic, people have grown more health-conscious than ever. In response, Regent Taipei has teamed up with Little Tree Food, Taipei’s well-loved Michelin Green Star vegetarian restaurant, to create a specially curated healthy breakfast section at Brasserie, CNN’s most recommended buffet restaurant. The “Michelin Green Star Vegetarian Breakfast” offers an unlimited variety of healthy and delicious vegetarian breakfast items carefully curated by Little Tree Food’s executive chef Tim Hsu. This hearty buffet breakfast is available from 7AM to 10AM daily at $880 NTD per person.



The Michelin Green Star restaurant, Little Tree Food, which promotes sustainable cuisine, first appeared in the 2021 Taipei-Taichung Michelin Guide. Since then, the award-winning restaurant has succeeded in reducing food waste, emphasizing the concept of real food, sourcing local ingredients ethically, and making healthy eating a part of every day life. The new breakfast section at Brasserie will feature a range of vegetarian dishes incorporating locally grown small-farm produce and internationally popular superfoods like acai berries, chia seeds, oats, and more. These dishes combine health, environmental sustainability, and deliciousness, with the goal of making vegetarianism a part of people’s daily lives.

Two of the dishes prepared by chef Tim include the Açaí Bowl and the Glow Bowl. The Açaí Bowl uses the “world’s best superfood” – acai berries – along with frozen blueberries and raspberries rich in anthocyanins and antioxidant compounds, and blends them with almond milk to create a naturally sweet and textured breakfast bowl. Inspired by the Hawaiian Poké Bowl, the Glow Bowl features cubed konjac and tofu boiled with beetroot juice, producing a ruby-like shine similar to raw tuna. The bowl is complemented by a Japanese-style sauce made with low-sodium soy sauce, wasabi, and sriracha, making it even healthier and more delicious than a real tuna poké bowl.

The most eye-catching drink at the new breakfast section, The Great Detox Juice, is made with fresh basil, which is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin E and is known as a cancer-fighting superfood. It is combined with apple cider vinegar, which helps balance the body’s pH, and orange juice, then mixed with honey to create a sweet and tangy drink with a rich and fruity aroma. The chef has also created 3 special sauces, Ginger White Wine Vinegar Sauce, Loquat Sesame Sauce, and Mint Cucumber Yogurt Sauce and recommends pairing these nutrient and antioxidant-rich sauces with our myriad of fresh seasonal vegetables. This ultimate vegetarian breakfast is not one to miss!

For Inquiries and Reservations: please contact (02) 2523-8000 ext. 3870 Brasserie

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

Our commitment to sustainable hospitality – Silks Hotel Group is reimagining a future of sustainable wellbeing. By turning crisis into opportunity during the pandemic, we have integrated new aspects of sustainability into guests’ every day experiences. Through the continual practice of co-learning, co-creating, co-sustaining, and co-thriving, we aim to encourage self-development within colleagues, integrate new visions of sustainable development, and integrate service into our daily lives. We believe that the power of service can move the world, making people, communities, and the environment flourish while creating a positive impact for future generations. Our mission remains to: Bring the best of Taiwan to the world and bring the best of the world into Taiwan. Join us on our continued journey towards a safer and healthier reimagined future!