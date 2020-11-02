“Regine Angeles gives birth to second child”

Actress Regine Angeles has given birth to her second child with her husband, model Van Victor Leaño.

She made the announcement through an Instagram post on Sunday, November 1.

Based on her post, the actress gave birth to a healthy baby girl, whom they named Kaia Rosalie, via normal delivery at 10 p.m. at St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“Thank you Lord for this wonderful blessing!” Regine said in her post, which showed photos of her with her husband and their newborn child.

Days before she gave birth, Van Victor expressed his appreciation to Regine for all the sacrifices she made during her pregnancy, as he greeted her a happy birthday.

“Maligayang Kaarawan sa aking Marikit. Saludo ako sa’yo kasi kitang kita ko hirap mo sa pag bubuntis mo nitong pandemya. Mas topakin pa ata ako kesa sa’yo ngayon e,” he said.

He added, in jest: “Dahil jan, ang regalo ko sayo ay baby number 3. Mahal na mahal kita.”

It was in April when Regine first announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

Last August, the actress and her husband held a DIY party at home to reveal the gender of their second baby.

The couple tied the knot in January 2016.

They already have a child, Viktor Alesso, who just turned 3 last October.