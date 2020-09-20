“Regine Tolentino on turning 42: ‘You can still feel beautiful and young!’”

Celebrity mom Regine Tolentino shares the secret to her ageless beauty and health.

Even after having three children, celebrity mom and influencer Regine Tolentino continues to inspire women to look and feel their best. After turning 42 earlier this month, Regine shared her secret to not letting her age get to her.

“I’m proud that I can still rock it, I can still wear things and you can still feel beautiful and young and I felt so beautiful even through simple things, not being dressed up, just like being in the gym and just saying, ‘Hey, I can lift these 50 pound weights!’ and it’s an accomplishment for me because it’s not easy to do that. It takes a while to get to a certain level. So being stronger and being fit helped me to feel more beautiful.”

After giving birth to her third daughter during the start of the pandemic last March, the Radiance C endorser said she is feeling great and happy that everything is okay in her life right now. “Ganyan talaga pag bagong panganak, may natural glow talaga. That is galing from just being happy and super blessed and grateful. I enjoy the quiet life now. I enjoy the simple life now. I find that life can be so much better when it’s less complicated. It’s an eye-opener for me because if you knew my schedule before I have 50 million things to do a day. I am all over the place. So when you realize that when you stop and smell the roses, it’s like, life is really good and it’s all about being healthy, having that gratitude and moving forward and adapting and just enjoying these new changes,” she explained.

Even though she said that she is extra health conscious because there is a history of cancer in her family, Regine said women should take care of themselves regardless of whether they are high or low risk.

“It’s important to me that I have to really live this healthy lifestyle. I see how my aunts and my parents, my uncles, and my cousins, so when I see them, sad to say, deteriorate, or their health isn’t at par, it makes me extra, extra careful. And so I really live my life in a way that I want to live long for my children and be a good role model so they can be healthy also. Nasa lahi namin yun eh so as much as possible, in every way that I can, I do the whole prevention thing, from the food to the supplements to the lifestyle.”

Even while doing home quarantine, Regine said it is important to make an effort to not let yourself go. “I’m super humbled and I’m also very proud na yung mga efforts ko to stay healthy and fit and sexy and be positive ay na-recognize nila and kahit papaano nagiging role model ako or inspiration to other moms or other women out there to take care of yourselves. And this is where I really emphasize self-care. Or as I like to call it, self-love. You really have to set times to take care of yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and hindi madali yun gawin. It all starts from a healthy diet, kasama na rin diyan time to fix up, dress up, maybe even put a little makeup, maybe even buy a few things para sa sarili mo. Lahat tayong mga babae, actually everyone in general, lahat tayo mga martir eh. Lalo na pag ganito yung panahon. So parang you tend to forget about yourself, nagiging losyang, minsan ayaw mo na rin gumising in the morning to dress up or to do things kasi lost ka eh. So it’s just really important that I balance that out,” she said.