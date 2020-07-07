“Regine Tolentino shares sweet kissing photos with partner”

Host-dancer Regine Tolentino surprised her fans by posting a series of photos on social media showing her and her partner, Dondi Narciso, exchanging a sweet kiss.

Regine posted the photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 6, in celebration of International Kissing Day.

“May our days be filled with more kisses and bliss,” she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, Dondi replied: “Everyday is World Kiss Day for us! Love you babe!”

He then posted a photo on his page showing him kissing Regine on the cheek.

“Make everyday International Kissing Day,” he wrote in the caption.

Regine and Dondi, a director-photographer, recently welcomed their first child together, Rosie Rignée.

Regine gave birth to their daughter last March 17, an experience she described as “the most heart wrenching and frightening days of our lives,” given how the COVID-19 situation strained hospitals.

She has labeled Rosie as a “blessing” and a “miracle” who came at a time of “uncertainty and anxiety,” and when “everyone is looking for a spark of hope.”

“At a time of uncertainty and anxiety, everyone is looking for a spark of hope, a miracle that will raise our spirits and make everything better. This blessing can come in any shape or form. Ours came on March 17, 2020 at 9:25pm,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Aside from baby Rosie, Regine has two daughters from her former husband, Lander Vera-Perez.