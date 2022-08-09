Regine Velasquez as New Magandang Buhay Host, Officially Replaces Karla Estrada

“Magandang Buhay” Announced their New Host Regine Velasquez, Host Karla Estrada Officially Left the Show

Regine Velasquez has been named a regular host of “Magandang Buhay”, succeeding actress-TV host Karla Estrada, who has previously quit the morning talk show.

Regine thanked Karla Estrada for hosting the show for almost six years as said on the Monday episode. She took over as the show’s guest host after Karla took a leave of absence to run as a candidate for a party list in the recent national elections.

According to the report of Inquirer.net, Asia’s Songbird, who previously served as the show’s guest co-host in January, was welcomed by fellow host Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, as shown in an episode of the show that aired Yesterday, Aug 8, on ABS-CBN’s YouTube channel. As part of their opening performance, the group sang a fresh rendition of the “Magandang Buhay” theme song.

“Actually, kinakabahan ako. Pang-ilang beses ko na rito but for some reason, since I am officially going to be part of ‘Magandang Buhay’ today, I am so nervous,” Regine admitted.

Regine left the show briefly in June to prepare for a concert with fellow singer Sharon Cuneta. After Regine departed the show, another guest host, actress Judy Ann Santos took her place.

The report mentioned that Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros, the show’s two hosts, noted that having Regine as their official co-host is the best gift “Magandang Buhay” has received as it celebrated it’s sixth anniversary this year.

Meanwhile Karla posted an image of herself with co-hosts Jolina Magdangal and Melai Cantiveros on her social media sites, thanking fans of the show she hosted for nearly five (5) years.

“Naging mabigat ang desisyon… Pero mas naging matimbang ang pag-unawa ng isa’t isa. Mamimiss ko,” Karla qouted.

Karla recently extended her gratitude to Jolina and Melai, as well as the ABS-CBN executives, saying that quitting the show was a difficult decision for her.

