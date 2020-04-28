“Regine Velasquez credits Ogie Alcasid for success of birthday concert”

Regine Velasquez credited her husband Ogie Alcasid for making her birthday special, “One Night With Regine”, a huge success.

Regine Velasquez credited her husband Ogie Alcasid for making her birthday special, “One Night With Regine”, a huge success.

During their joint guesting on the fourth episode of “Voice Pilipinas” on Sunday, April 26, the Asia’s Songbird took the opportunity to express her gratitude to her husband for all the efforts he poured into the production of her digital concert.

“Gusto ko lang i-flex ‘yung asawa ko. Akala nila dahil ako lang ‘yung nakikita nila sa Facebook, akala nila ako lang ‘yun pero actually siya lahat ‘yung gumawa. Siyempre may kasama kaming production team pero wala sila dito sa bahay. He’s the only one with me doing all the technical things to make the show run smoothly,” she said.

“My husband had to figure it out. My husband had to press whatever button. Actually siya rin ‘yung nag-concert tapos siya din ‘yung nag-update kung magkano ang nalikom na halaga,” she added.

For his part, Ogie said that he’s willing to do it again should his wife decide to hold another online concert in the future.

“Siyempre there’s enough stress already when you perform right? Wala na ngang tao dito, kami kami na lang. We will do it for our wives,” he said.

“One Night With Regine”, which was livestreamed on ABS-CBN’s Facebook and YouTube channel on Saturday, April 25, raised more than P4.2 million for the network’s social welfare program, Bantay Bata 163.

The proceeds will mainly benefit Bantay Bata’s projects outside of its coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts, including the Children’s Village, where they provide a home, health and wellness care, nutrition, education and psychological development to rescued, abused, neglected and abandoned children

The three-hour show featured performances from Regine—from medleys of her hit songs to covers of classics such as Eraserheads’ “With A Smile”—as well as guest appearances from her son Nate and Broadway star Lea Salonga.