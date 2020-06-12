“Regine Velasquez expresses support for Kim Chiu: ‘She has her own point of view’”

Regine Velasquez shares her thoughts on what happened to Kim Chiu.

Regine Velasquez could not help but be emotional as she shared her two cents about the online criticisms that Kim Chiu received following her statement during the “Laban Kapamilya” live streaming last month.

The Asia’s Songbird remarked that netizens should have been more understanding because Kim was just trying to share her own perspective at that time.

“Sa totoo lang, tama ‘yung sinabi niya. She has her own point of view. Meron siyang sarili niyang opinion about the matter. Sa ibang tao siguro, hindi tama ‘yung pagkakarinig nila or pagkakaintindi nila. But sa sarili niya, meron siyang gustong ipahiwatig sa mga tao. She was trying to make it simple. That’s why she used the classroom set up, ‘yung analogy ng classroom,” Regine said during the Facebook Live session with her husband Ogie Alcasid called “Mondays with Kuya O.”

She added, “Siguro sa isip niya, kagaya niya na hindi naman siya lawyer, ito ang naiintindihan niya. But of course, a lot of people medyo minasama at sinabi na mali ang sinabi niya. They were even saying ang bobo naman, sana hindi na lang nagsalita.”

Regine stressed that no one is perfect saying, “Sana matutunan natin na huwag maging mapanghusga and just accept na everyone has their own flaws.”

She also remarked that she could attest how kind Kim is and it saddens her that the actress has been attacked online.

“I really love her because I can see how kind she is. Hindi pa naman ako matagal sa ABS at marami pa akong hindi kilala. Pero isa si Kim sa talagang tuwang tuwa ako. I am drawn to her because she’s very kind… Natutuwa ako sa mga tao na mababait tapos minsan nakakainis na kung sino pa ang mababait, sila pa ang naba-bash,” she stated.