“Regine Velasquez has a sweet message for Ogie Alcasid on their ninth anniversary”

Ogie Alcasid surprised his wife Regine Velasquez with a party to mark their ninth year together last December 22.

Celebrating their ninth year together as a couple, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez posted sweet messages for each other on their respective Instagram accounts last December 22. The couple also went out for a date, but Ogie surprised his Songbird wife with a party with all their closest friends that same evening. 

Ogie wrote:

“9 years ago, I was blessed to start this beautiful journey with you my love. Salamat mahal for letting me in your life and allowing me to share mine with you. I am so in love with you Regina. Happy Anniversary!!! 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤️”

Regine wrote:

“9 years today 😊 Hindi ka pa rin nagbabago. Pareho ka pa rin, lagi mo parin ako pinapatawa pinapasaya at minamahal 😊 Pero ako nagbago na MAS MAHAL PA KITA NGAYON KESA NOON. Mahal maligayang araw ng ating paiisang dibdib @ogiealcasid ❤❤❤️”

