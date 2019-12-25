“Regine Velasquez has a sweet message for Ogie Alcasid on their ninth anniversary”
Ogie Alcasid surprised his wife Regine Velasquez with a party to mark their ninth year together last December 22.
Celebrating their ninth year together as a couple, Ogie Alcasid and Regine Velasquez posted sweet messages for each other on their respective Instagram accounts last December 22. The couple also went out for a date, but Ogie surprised his Songbird wife with a party with all their closest friends that same evening.
Ogie wrote:
“9 years ago, I was blessed to start this beautiful journey with you my love. Salamat mahal for letting me in your life and allowing me to share mine with you. I am so in love with you Regina. Happy Anniversary!!! ️️️”
Regine wrote:
“9 years today Hindi ka pa rin nagbabago. Pareho ka pa rin, lagi mo parin ako pinapatawa pinapasaya at minamahal Pero ako nagbago na MAS MAHAL PA KITA NGAYON KESA NOON. Mahal maligayang araw ng ating paiisang dibdib @ogiealcasid ️️️”
9 years ago, i was blessed to start this beautiful journey with you my love. Salamat mahal for letting me in your life and allowing me to share mine with you. I am so in love with you Regina. Happy Anniversary!!! 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Dec 21, 2019 at 2:40pm PST
#datenight #happy9thmylove @reginevalcasid
A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Dec 22, 2019 at 3:04am PST
A post shared by Ogie Alcasid (@ogiealcasid) on Dec 22, 2019 at 10:06am PST
9 years today 😊 Hindi ka pa rin nagbabago. Pareho ka pa rin, lagi mo parin ako pinapatawa pinapasaya at minamahal 😊 Pero ako nagbago na MAS MAHAL PA KITA NGAYON KESA NOON. Mahal maligayang araw ng ating paiisang dibdib @ogiealcasid ❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by reginevalcasid (@reginevalcasid) on Dec 21, 2019 at 2:31pm PST