“Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid to hold online concert as part of ‘Bayanihan Musikahan’”

Singing couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid are set to go online on Saturday, May 16, to participate in the second season of the online concert series “Bayanihan Musikahan.”

In partnership with Smart Music Live online sessions, the second season of “Bayanihan Musikahan” remains to be a donation platform to raise funds for the urban poor whose means of living have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who kicked off the series last March, said he’s elated to have the couple on board the initiative, and noted how this unprecedented situation is the “worst and best time” for singers, musicians, and composers.

“The worst time, because there are no jobs available, no live performances, no gigs, no regular work that are needed for recordings, for live TV or taped TV shows, etc. [But] it is the best time because then, we can practice more, have more time perfecting our craft because there are not many distractions, and no traffic that eats up a person’s work hours,” he said.

“We are circumventing or re-thinking how to use our talents to entertain. When at first it was only to express ourselves, we are now thinking of ways to monetize our performances online. We will get through this, and we will be better musicians, performers and creative thinkers and artists,” he added.

Adding that he’s grateful for online connectivity that helps the world stay connected and collectively deal with the ongoing crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, Ryan said: “Online connectivity is also our center of entertainment in this period of extended quarantine. Everything is there. As in everything – from varied shows, all the way to food delivery. Chat groups and community billboards and marketplaces have sprung to address our needs as an individual, family or community. There is no other medium now that can equal what online connectivity can do.”

Other artists who have participated in the “Bayanihan Musikahan” series include Lea Salonga, Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Morissette Amon, and Ebe Dancel.