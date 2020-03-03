“Regine Velasquez on Sarah Geronimo’s marriage: ‘She also needs to be happy’”

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez hopes things get better after marriage for the Pop Princess Sarah Geronimo.

After performing together in their Valentine’s concert Unified last month, Regine Velasquez admitted she had no idea that Sarah Geronimo was going to get married less than a week after their performance. “I just know that they were engaged and that they were planning their wedding. I didn’t know na meron pala talaga silang balak (kagad). Maybe it’s one of those spontaneous things na let’s just do it, yung ganung kind. Minsan di ba kasi the more you talk about it, the more you get anxious about the whole thing. Maybe lang, kasi I’m not sure kasi I really haven’t talked to her about it, although tini-text ko siya. I wanted for her to have that time with her husband and plus ako naman din napapahinga din ako bilang galing din ako ng concert tapos nag-ko-concert ako ulit ngayon (laughs). So I wanted to really just rest. As a matter of fact, hindi nga ako masyado nag-so-social media eh kasi niri-rest ko din brain ko (laughs),” she shared during the launch of her Reigne makeup collection last February 29 at SM Megamall.

The 49-year-old singer hopes that everything turns out for the better for Sarah, despite the family struggles she is facing after the wedding. “With all the things that are happening right now with the family and Sarah, God willing, all of these things will be ironed out. I’m sure naman maaayos din yan. Si Sarah pa naman mahal na mahal niya yung family niya. Siyempre she also needs to be happy,” she said.

Regine recently launched her own makeup collection Reigne with BYS Cosmetics which has been long time coming for Asia’s Songbird, who is also known to do her own makeup. “I guess natagalan because I was not given the opportunity to work with a brand such as BYS. Nag-umpisa kasi itong partnership with BYS two years ago. They wanted for me to be the endorser for the brand BYS and eventually they wanted me to have my own line. Puwede nga ako maging makeup artist. Puwede naman. Actually pag nag-retire ako yan nga gusto ko gawin, maging makeup artist,” she said.

Now that she has her own line of makeup, Regine hopes to empower more Filipinas to appreciate and feel confident about their beauty. “Reigne is a 22 piece collection that defines how we can all be experts. I believe that beauty is for everyone, no matter the age, the gender, race. We all have a chance to reign and feel beautiful. You can do whatever to your face and put on makeup but what’s important is what’s inside. Pagka nakita yung kalooban mo mas gumaganda ka,” she added.