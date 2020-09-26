“Regine Velasquez recalls love story with Ogie Alcasid”

Almost ten years into her marriage with Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez looks back on how their relationship began.

Speaking with G3 San Diego for the September 23 episode of #LiveWithG3, the Asia’s Songbird recalled going on her first date with Ogie when she was only 18 and he was 22.

“Pero it was a group date,” explained Regine. “Niyaya niya ako makipag-date. I was even with my father because I was young and taga-Bulacan pa ako.”

“[But] then, narealize daw niya na I was so young. Wala sa isip ko ‘yung mga ganoon, mga boys. So hindi na niya ako niligawan,” she added.

Regine said it was only when she joined the GMA-7 Sunday variety show SOP that she and Ogie reconnected.

“We didn’t see each other for a long time until mag-SOP na. Parang tinuloy namin ‘yung friendship namin kasi parang hindi ko siya nakikita masyado. Parang nagkaroon ako ng sarili kong mundo and nagkaroon din siya ng sarili niyang mundo. He eventually got married and had Leila,” she said, referring to Ogie’s eldest daughter with former wife Michelle Van Eimeren.

“And then we got together again. That’s how everything started,” she said. “Parang naging mas close kami. Sa SOP, ‘pag darating ako, he’s the first person I look for kasi makuwento siya, marami siyang tsismis. Pag-upong pag-upo niya, ‘Anong bagong tsismis?’ At nakakatawa may bago talaga siyang tsismis lagi.“

However, according to Regine, it took a while before she developed romantic feelings for Ogie.

“Matagal. Basta nga ganun, parang he started calling me. Because we were just really friends. We had no intention of falling in love. We were just really good friends… Parang ‘yung time na ‘yun, ako na lang yata ‘yung artista na walang cellphone. Nung nagkaroon ako ng cellphone, I think he’s one of the first persons I texted. I congratulated him, it was his concert. And then after that, we would have exchange na. Nagte-text na kami lagi. Sumunod dun ‘yung tawagan na,” she said.

However, Regine said she wasn’t surprised when Ogie admitted his feelings for her.

“I was kind of expecting it and I was also kind of wanting it to happen pero hindi ako sure because he was married. And then it happened,” she said.

Regine also admitted that she and Ogie had a rocky start to their relationship.

“Hindi siya masayang umpisa. Madami kaming pinagdaanan. But in the end, it all worked out and now we are here. We are married,” she said.

Regine and Ogie have been married for over nine years now. They tied the knot on December 22, 2010 in Batangas.

They have one son, Nate.