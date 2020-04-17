“Regine Velasquez shares advice on how to appreciate being on quarantine: ‘Stop saying that you are bored’”

Singer and actress Regine Velasquez gave her followers advice on how to use time productively while staying at home during this time of nationwide quarantine.

With the nationwide quarantine still ongoing in the country, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid shared her thoughts on how to better appreciate being quarantined at home. The talented singer and actress advised her 1.8M followers on Instagram to be grateful for the time they get to spend with their loved ones and how to transform their time and home into a place of productivity instead of focusing on the negative side of things.

She wrote, “Just sharing

I do not consider isolation having to stay at home with who I love.

Isolation is what the seriously ill are experiencing.

Stop saying that you are bored, upset that you can’t leave the house; while everyone in the hospital wants to go home.

So, thank God if you have to stay at home, because despite everything, with money or without money, with a job or without a job, you are in the best place you could be, at home, surrounded by who loves you!

Perhaps it is time to transform your house into a wonderful place to stay, a place of peace and not of war, of embrace and not of distance.

Anyway, look with different eyes at the situation you are experiencing !!

Make your house a party: Listen to music, sing, dance …

Make your house a temple: Pray, meditate, ask, thank, praise…

Make your home a school: Read, write, draw, paint, study, learn, teach …

Make your house a store: Clean, order, organize, decorate, label, move, sell, donate …

Make your house a restaurant: cook, eat, try, create recipes, grow spices, plant a garden …

Anyway … make your house, your family, a place of love.

