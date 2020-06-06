“Regine Velasquez to headline another fundraising concert”

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez is staging another online fundraising concert to provide food for low-income communities who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez is staging another online fundraising concert to provide food for low-income communities who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regine: Joy From Home” will benefit the Jollibee Group’s FoodAID Coin Bank, which may be found online via the www.jollibeefoundation.org website.

Those willing to help can make their donations via PayMaya or any back transfers.

Proceeds will be used to prepare food packs that will be distributed directly to families from the said low-income communities through the help of their partner organizations.

Regine’s virtual concert will be streamed on Jollibee’s Facebook page and Jollibee Studios’ YouTube channel on June 7 at 8 p.m.