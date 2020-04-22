“Regine Velasquez’s birthday special to feature Lea Salonga”

Singer Lea Salonga is set to join the online birthday concert of Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez that‘s aimed to benefit ABS-CBN’s social welfare program Bantay Bata.

The broadway superstar made the announcement on her Instagram page Monday, April 20, or five days prior to the event scheduled on Saturday, April 25.

Aside from Lea, the digital concert, titled “One Night With Regine”, will also feature Regine’s son Nate. The show will be streamed live on the official Facebook page and YouTube channel of ABS-CBN at 8 p.m.

Regine turned 50 on Wednesday, April 22.

Although stuck at home due to the enhanced community quarantine declared in Luzon, both Regine and Lea have been actively participating in fundraising projects to aid the vulnerable sectors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Most recently, Regine held an online fundraising concert in collaboration with Caritas Manila, while Lea lent her voice to the “Bayanihan, Musikahan” online concert, through which she raised a total of P1 million of cash donations.