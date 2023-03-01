Regurgitator Announce Australian Tour Performing ‘Unit’ in Full

Last month, Brisbane alt-rockers Regurgitator announced they would be headlining a hometown celebration of their seminal 1997 album Unit‘s 25th anniversary – playing the album in full as part of a day-long festival in March.

Now, the band have announced that they’re expanding the celebrations to the rest of the country, announcing a tour for May in which they will also perform Unit in full along, with an extended set of hits. The tour will include stops in Hobart, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth.

Regurgitator – ‘Polyester Girl’

[embedded content]

At each of the shows on the May tour, Regurgitator will be joined by DZ Deathrays, Butterfingers and Glitoris. Custard will also perform at all dates except for Hobart. Unit-era touring keytarist Shane Rudken will be back onstage, while visuals will be delivered courtesy of lighting artist Ken Weston.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale next Monday, 6th March at 9am local time. There’s an early bird pre-sale which kicks off this Friday, 3rd March from 9am local time which you can sign up for here.

UNITS, Regurgitator’s previously-announced Brisbane festival, will take place at Eatons Hill Outdoors & Ballroom on Saturday, 25th March. Also on the lineup are DZ Deathrays, Custard, Models, Butterfingers, Screamfeeder, Resin Dogs, Flangipanis, Glitoris and more. Cables Ties, Cheap Date and Soy Division have just been added to the bill, which is rounded out by Mitch, Please, The Stress of Leisure and Platonic Sex. Tickets are on sale now.

Unit was Regurgitator’s second album, following 1996’s Tu-Plang. Featuring hits like ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’, ‘Black Bugs’ and ‘Everyday Formula’, it peaked at number four on the ARIA Albums Chart and won three trophies at the 1998 ARIA Awards – including Album of the Year and Best Group.

Regurgitator UNITS 2023 Australian Tour

Regurgitator (performing Unit in full + more)

DZ Deathrays

Custard (not appearing in Hobart)

Butterfingers

Glitoris

Friday, 12th May – City Hall, Hobart

Saturday, 13th May – Forum, Melbourne

Saturday, 20th May – Roundhouse, Sydney

Sunday, 21st May – ANU Kambri, Canberra

Saturday, 27th May – Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide

Sunday, 28th May – Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

Tickets go on sale Monday, 6th March

Regurgitator UNITS Brisbane Festival

Regurgitator (performing Unit in full + more)

DZ Deathrays

Custard

Models

Butterfingers

Screamfeeder

Resin Dogs

Flangipanis

Glitoris

Mitch, Please

The Stress of Leisure

Platonic Sex

Cable Ties (just added)

Cheap Date (just added)

Soy Division (just added)

Tickets are on sale now

Further Reading

Regurgitator On 25 Years Of “Not Giving A F*ck” & How Their Sound Has Changed On “F*cking Weird” New Album ‘HEADROXX’

These Aussie Classics Are Being Reissued On Vinyl For Ausmusic Month