Regurgitator Announce Carbon Offset ‘Drivetime’ Tour & ‘Unit’ 25th Anniversary Reissue

Regurgitator have announced a national run of dates, detailing their upcoming ‘Drivetime’ tour. The tour will kick off later this month and sees the group performing a number of headline shows and festival appearances until December.

The tour will see Regurgitator playing headline dates Margaret River, Airlie Beach, Townsville, Perth, Adelaide, and Canberra. Meanwhile, with Party Dozen joining for the majority of these shows. Meanwhile, a performance on 23rd September in Busselton will be in support of Midnight Oil.

Regurgitator – ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’

[embedded content]

Elsewhere, the group will also be appearing at a handful of festivals, including the Wave Rock Weekender in Hyden on 24th September, Wollongong’s Spring Loaded festival on 22nd October, and the Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in early December.

Notably, Regurgitator have also made a pledge for their upcoming tour to be a sustainable one, noting that it will “aim for a low carbon foot print energy efficiency, be carbon offset, and utilise hybrid tour vehicles where available”.

Meanwhile, the group have also announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their second album, Unit, in November. The record will be released on a multi-colured vinyl pressing, alongside an extended digital deluxe of the album, while vinyl pre-orders will be available as bundles with an exclusive T-shirt for Ausmusic Month, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Support Act.

Alongside the album’s 25th anniversary, Regurgitator will also be appearing in a non-performing capacity at the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia in Canberra for the launch of the 33 1/3 book focusing on the record. Written by producer Lachlan ‘Magoo’ Goold and Lauren Istvandity, Magoo will appear alongside Regurgitator’s Quan Yeomans and Ben Ely, and band manager Paul Curtis to discuss the record.

Regurgitator – Drivetime Tour 2022

Thursday, 22nd September – The River, Margaret River, WA (Tickets)

Friday, 23rd September – Barnard Park, Busselton, WA (Tickets)

Saturday, 24th September – Wave Rock Weekender, Hyden, WA (Tickets)

Saturday, 22nd October – Spring Loaded Festival, Wollongong, NSW (Tickets)

Friday, 11th November – Magnums, Airlie Beach, QLD (Tickets)

Saturday, 12th November – Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville, QLD (Tickets)

Sunday, 13th November – Edge Hill Hotel, Cairns, QLD (Tickets)

Friday, 25th November – Badlands, Perth, WA (Tickets)

Saturday, 26th November – The Gov, Adelaide, SA (Tickets)

Sunday, 27th November – The Basement, Canberra, ACT (Tickets)

Friday, 2nd December – Good Things Festival, Melbourne Flemington Racecourse, VIC (Tickets)

Saturday, 3rd December – Good Things Festival, Sydney Centennial Park, NSW (Tickets)

Sunday, 4th December – Good Things Festival, Brisbane Brisbane Showgrounds, QLD (Tickets)

