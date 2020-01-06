Regurgitator, Custard And More Lead Sydney Festival’s Bushfire Relief Fundraiser Show This Weekend

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 6, 2020

Sydney Festival have united some of the country’s most beloved names for a Bushfire Appeal show on the weekend, with Regurgitator, Custard, Dan Sultan and more joining forces at the Metro Theatre in Sydney this Saturday, 11th January.

The Neptune Power Federation, Polish Club and Art vs. Science will all also be taking the stage for a good cause, will all artists, crew, venue and suppliers volunteering their services for the event.

All funds raised will be going to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Appeal along with WIRES – Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organisation.

“Sydney Festival is part of our community and we have been heartened by the response of artists involved in this year’s Festival to show support to all those involved in keeping our community safe and giving people hope,” commented Festival Director Wesley Enoch.

“We know climate change is real. We’re living it and our communities are living it and artists can help make a difference. Putting on this concert is our small way of helping raise much needed funds for those suffering the effects of this unprecedented fire season.”

In addition, Sydney Festival – which kicks off this Wednesday, 6th June, will focus its fundraising efforts this year on the appeal, with collections at major events like Symphony Under the Stars.

Tickets are on sale now, and are available here.

Sydney Festival Bushfire Appeal

Saturday, 11th January

Metro Theatre

Regurgitator

Custard

Dan Sultan

Neptune Power Federation

Polish Club

Art Vs. Science.