Regurgitator, Custard & Front End Loader Playing Sydney All Ages Show This Week

Three favourites of triple j’s ’90s programming are teaming up to deliver some all ages fun in Sydney this Thursday, 17th March.

Alt-rock miscreants Regurgitator are headlining the event at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, with capable support from indie exemplars Custard and Sydney rockers Front End Loader. The Gurg are calling the four-times rescheduled gig “a night of 90s postmodern pop subversion.”

The band wrote on social media, “Come and witness where your parents, and grand-parents even… learned about the twisted world of manufactured culture, indulged their unsightly taste for irony and how to truly have fun with words and music, snubbing the superficial sludge of the industry for the pure industrious riot of creativity.”

Regurgitator formed in Brisbane in the early ’90s and released their debut album, Tu-Plang, in 1996. Despite their “unsightly taste for irony”, the Gurg weren’t just a hit among triple j listeners – the band’s first four albums all made the ARIA top ten, with Tu-Plang and 1997’s Unit both going Platinum. Unit contained a raft of enduring singles, such as ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’ and ‘Polyester Girl’.

Custard formed a few years earlier than Regurgitator and produced a trio of excellent indie rock LPs before signing with the major label, BMG, ahead of 1997’s We Have the Technology. The single ‘Girls Like That (Don’t Go For Guys Like That)’ (from 1999’s Loverama) landed at #3 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 1998.

Tickets for the Enmore Theatre show are on sale now.

