Regurgitator Plan Hometown ‘Unit’ Celebration ft. Custard, DZ Deathrays and More

Regurgitator have announced a day-long festival in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their album UNIT. They won’t be going it alone, having locked in DZ Deathrays, Custard, Models, Butterfingers, Screamfeeder, and more to play sets throughout the day.

Regurgitator will play UNIT in full, plus an extended greatest hits set. It’ll all take place on Saturday, 25th March at Eatons Hill Outdoors & Ballroom, from 1pm until late. Scope the full lineup and details below.

UNIT was released in 1997 and quickly became a massive commercial and critical success for the Gurge, spawning their biggest single in ‘! (The Song Formerly Known As)’. It also contained tracks like ‘Polyester Girl’, ‘Everyday Formula’, and ‘Black Bugs’. The album ended up certified triple platinum and picked up five ARIA Awards, including for Album of the Year – beating out The Whitlams’ Eternal Nightcap and Natalie Imbruglia’s Left of the Middle.

The band has released numerous albums since then, their latest being 2019’s The Really Really Really Really Boring Album.

“When you get to our age as a band I think a lot of it is to do with nostalgia and the people that have grown up listening to us,” Regurgitator frontman Quan Yeomans told Music Feeds in 2018. “They’re a large majority of our crowds, and there’s not much you can really do about that. That’s the reason they come and that’s what they enjoy, and I still like playing all the old stuff as well, it’s fun.

“When it comes to making new material, you’re really doing it for yourself more than anyone else, I think,” he continued. “I mean, it’s rare that we come up with something really… that angst you had when you were young, and that fever that you had when you were just starting out and doing stuff for the first time is very hard to recapture and very hard to find again.”

25 Years Of Unit In One Electric Stream Of Sound And Colour

Regurgitator

DZ Deathrays

Custard

Models

Butterfingers

Screamfeeder

Resin Dogs

Flangipanis

Glitoris

Mitch, Please

The Stress Of Leisure

Platonic Sex

Date & Venue

Saturday, 25th March – Eatons Hill Outdoors & Ballroom (18+, 1pm to late)

An early bird pre-sale will happen on Thursday, 9th February at 9am local time, you can sign up here. General tickets go on sale Friday, 10th February at 9am local time via OzTix.

