Reimagine Our Community: Communal spaces disappear as a result of rapid urban-redevelopments1.jpg

Exhibition & Workshop Details:

Exhibition Venue: 11 PEEL STREET, CENTRAL



Exhibition Duration: 06.05 – 21.05.2023



Opening Hours : SUN – WED 11:00-18:00 / THUR – SAT 11:00-20:00



Workshop Date: 6th/ 13th/ 20th May, 2023



Workshop Time Slot :14:30-15:30/ 16:00-17:00/ 17:30-18:30

REIMAGINE OUR COMMUNITY

EXHIBITION SUMMARY

“Reimagine our Community” – a project designed to seek an alternative. Good urban spaces are created through time, and are closely related to our everyday life.

Through observing, extracting and articulating urban fragments, we imagine new, yet strangely familiar communal spaces that speak our utopian imaginations for our neighbourhoods.

The research project is an attempt to extend our design methodology to urban context. Given the fast pace and current framework of development in Hong Kong, many communal spaces have disappeared or lost their communal roles.

In 2021, with the support of Design Trust, we started the research project which aims to address the essential role of communal spaces in the city, and to improve the atmospheric condition of our neighbourhood by extracting the distinct urban characteristics and connecting them to people’s daily living experiences.

The findings will be showcased in a series of photographs, collages, drawings, physical models, videos and stories.

SOCIAL LANDSCAPE

The exhibition also showcases 3 education projects from Eureka, which we first coined the word “Social Landscape” and used this methodology.

【Reimagine Our Community | Writing Workshop】

Eureka and Music Playground enjoy daydreaming freely. They use different means to express their imaginations and rediscover the city.



They invite you to daydream alongside them, paying attention to the little things in life and recalling good memories to turn your city life into a fairytale adventure.



“Fiction is the lie that tells the truth. We all have an obligation to daydream. We have an obligation to imagine.” — Neil Gaiman

About the workshop:

Your five senses will be brought to life by a reimagining of the city, and you’ll be able to explore and observe the things nearby you in a way that turns your everyday life into something unforgettable.

About Eureka

Eureka is a Hong Kong based architectural design studio aiming to create a multi-layered experience. Believe in script-writing and the idea of “polytropic”, we explore existing typologies, observe, change, and redefine design parameters prior to design.

Established in 2011, we have created a diverse portfolio ranging from small installations to commercial interiors, private houses, schools, art gallery and cycling parks. In particular, we have a strong portfolio in education from early childhood to tertiary education spaces. Currently, we are building an intergeneration housing for young people and retirees in Kowloon City, and international schools in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Beijing.

We work closely with our clients and end users to fully explore beyond the design requirements. We dream, and at the same time we care about the process of materializing our dreams.

Curator

ANNETTE CHU

Annette is a Belgium and Hong Kong architect. She is the founder of Eureka, an architectural studio that focuses on the concept of “Social Landscape” – how space connects people and encourages social interactions. Since its establishment in 2011, Eureka has built up a strong portfolio on education projects, ranging from early childhood to secondary education. The studio has also taken on a wide variety of meaningful urban projects, covering tenement houses, cycling hubs, elderly home, intergeneration housing and renovation of columbarium.

Annette graduated from Cambridge University and Architectural Association, London. She worked in Brussels before returning to Hong Kong. She is a wanderer, likes to walk around in the city and scribble down her thoughts. She continues her

interest in exploring another spatial narration and its effect on design language.

GABRIEL LEE

Gabriel gained his first degree in Architecture from London Metropolitan University and completed his master degree at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London in 2012. Upon graduation, he took part in a variety of projects, including exhibition design, private house, primary school campus development, façade design, various interior renovation projects and development of an elderly complex. He likes to seek for interesting ingredients from the city, and explore spatial experience by challenging preconditioned perception of space.

CURRENT TEAM

CHEUNG Timothy CHU Annette DUNGEY Natalie LEE Gabriel PANG Matthew TAI Jacqueline WONG Joyce YEUNG Tommy YUNG Louis

SPECIAL THANKS

MA Owen



CHAN Hugo HEUNG Winnie LAM Willy



SU Chloe

About Music Playground

Music Playground supports the well-being and resiliency of people throughout their lives. At Music Playground Constance and her colleagues offer a range of professional mental health services, including counselling for individuals, couples, and families. They provide a safe space for clients to explore themselves and empower them to cope with challenges to reach their full potential.

Instructor of writing workshop

Constance Lin

You may know Constance Lin for her work as author, columnist, and lyricist, but by trade she is also a counsellor, child educator in social and emotional learning as well as a writing workshop instructor. Constance’s passion projects include the “Music Playground” which she founded and the “More Than Animals” music project where she is creative director.

Constance is a University of Toronto graduate, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce and minor in psychology. She then went on to pursue her passion for counselling by completing a master’s degree in the subject at Monash University in Australia.

A career as school counsellor and parenting & education columnist followed. With plenty of experience and inspiration, Constance then embarked on her own entrepreneurial journey and launched “Music Playground”.

In 2021, Constance published “If You Are Tired – Listen to Animal Stories”, a heart-warming book with a collection of stories, songs and illustrations from the “More Than Animals” music project.

Writing has always been an important part of Constance’s career and has developed into a true passion. To help others explore their creative writing skills, Constance co-writes the column “Write Freely” in Ming Pao with Dr. Ho. Her articles can be found in various magazines and media platforms, including FreShMAn Music Magazine, re:spect music magazine, 亂UP24, and Music Hotpot. Constance also gives talks and workshops on reading and writing in primary and secondary schools. Here she shares valuable insights and encourages young people to listen to themselves and express their emotions through writing.

