“‘Reject lagi’: Ivana Alawi, ibinahagi ang pinagdaanan bago nakapasok sa showbiz”

Truly a dream come true!!! Thank you for the warm welcome and for believing in me 🥰 Officially a Kapamilya!!! ❤️ ABS CBN Executives, my bosses: Sir Carlo and Sir Mark, Sir Ric, Sir Deo, Direk Lauren, Ms. Cat, Sir Roxy, Sir Jon, Sir Rox, Ms. Pat, Inang Olive and Tita Cory maraming salamat po ❤️ My Kapamilya family, my Dreamscape family, my Star Music and Star Pop family, my Star Cinema family, thank you for the overwhelming trust. Thank you to my Star Magic family and Mr M for taking good care of me and of course to my PPL Entertainment family especially sir Perry. Salamat sa lahat ng mamahal at sumusuporta sakin. Thank you Lord 🙏

A post shared by Ivana Alawi (@ivanaalawi) on Feb 7, 2020 at 3:07am PST