“Relationship counselor reveals Divine started scuffle at Sarah-Matteo wedding: ‘She was ready for a fight'”

Letty Fuentes, a counselor and a good friend to Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli, narrated what transpired at the Christian wedding of the couple.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe, Letty, who has known Sarah for more than six years now, revealed that it was a Christian wedding and not a civil union.

As it turns out, the wedding, officiated by Senior Pastor Paolo Punzalan, happened at the Victory Church at The Fort in Bonifacio Global City around 6 in the evening.

According to Letty, Matteo’s family only found out about their plans to marry a day before the actual wedding.

“Akala ko mag-ka-counseling, dinner lang kami. You see, I was not dressed up. It’s always surprises. And this time it’s also a surprise not even the Guidicelli family knew about it. They only knew the day before. Para hindi na siguro mag-leak,” she said. Quoting what Geronimo told her, she added: ‘Tita we really decided on this’.”

Meanwhile, Fuentes confirmed that Divine Geronimo had indeed gatecrashed the wedding reception, causing a scene that involved shouting and cursing.

“Sabi niya ‘traydor kayo’, tapos sigaw-sigaw tapos parang nagmura or something,” dagdag niya.

Showing a bruise on her arm which she obtained from the scuffle, she added: “Ito ‘yung nahulog ako, kasama si Sarah. She was pushed, kasi [pinipigilan] niya ‘yung mama niya, e. Naghahabulan. I was holding onto her. Pag-push sa kaniya, ang layo. Gulong. Natumba siya. For a while, matagal siya… Kasi nanginginig. Kasi ano gusto niyang sampalin si Matteo. She was ready for a fight.”

Letty dispelled the statements of the Geronimo’s close-in security aide, Jerry Tamara, who earlier claimed in a radio show that the actor punched him in the neck.

“Walang brawling dun, wala ring baril kasi nabasa ko may baril. Kasi nabasa ko may baril pa raw. Kasi to the last moment, ‘yung malaking lalaki doon, sinasabihan ko siya na, ‘Huwag mo na ilapit kasi magkakagulo ‘yan,” she narrated.

Letty went to share that Divine asked her several times to persuade the Popstar Royalty to not push through with their wedding plans.

“I did, many times, na sinasabi ko what will you do if the two pursue, sabi niya: hindi raw niya tatanggapin. She was trying to sway me to advise her to stay off from him, [I said] I cannot do that, I will only say things, then decision will still be from them,” she said.

The counselor, on the other hand, praised Matteo on his commitment to Sarah which she personally witnessed in the past six years.

“Matteo was crying. Matteo really loves her so much. With all those things, he is a man with commitment. Nakaplano. Wala ka nang hahanapin,” Letty shared.

Sharing the kind of happiness she saw in Sarah that day, she stated: “Sarah was happy. Parang nakawala. I have never seen her so confident that day, talagang ‘yong finale lang ang masakit,” dagdag niya.

She added: “Nagbibiruan nga sila sa rites na ‘akin ka na’ tapos sinabi ni Matteo na ‘finally she’s mine’.”

Despite everything that transpired during the wedding, Letty said she advised Sarah to forgive her mom.

“All these things, I was telling her, forget it, forgive your mom, this is just a revelation. In time, just pray more. Many people will pray for you,” she said.

Letty revealed, plans of the couple to push through with the wedding have been going on for quite some time now. But due to Sarah’s parents being unaccepting about their plans to tie the knot, the couple had to back out from it several times.

“Plans for so many years, they wanted (to marry), kaso hindi nga puwede kasi talagang hindi nga tatanggapin. But Matteo really pursued, they will cut-off tapos they will be back again. They were almost both in tears most of the time,” she said.

The AshMatt couple announced their engagament in 2019 — a year after Guidicelli popped the question to her.