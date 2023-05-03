Relativity to Enhance Access to Education and Technology with Support from Microsoft

The companies will bolster Justice for Change and Relativity Academic Partners programs

CHICAGO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Relativity, a global legal technology company, today announced it is working with Microsoft Corp. to expand the impact of its programs, Justice for Change and Relativity Academic Partners. Relativity and Microsoft will work together to accomplish Relativity’s mission of empowering communities through providing access to the education, technology, and resources necessary for a more equitable society.

“We are deeply committed to driving better outcomes through our social impact programs and are honored and excited that Microsoft has taken notice of our work as well as felt inspired to get involved,” said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. “Microsoft’s generous investment will directly support our ongoing efforts to power the pursuit of justice and expand legal technology education.”

Microsoft will support Relativity’s social impact programs, Justice for Change and Relativity Academic Partners and further advance Relativity’s existing work with nonprofits and academic institutions and strategically expand access to better achieve program goals. They will establish volunteer opportunities and community engagement projects for employees to nurture the communities in which they live and work.

“Supporting social programs for justice and expanded legal technology education is important to Microsoft and we are proud to work with Relativity on these issues,” says Justin Spelhaug, Vice President of Tech for Social Impact, part of Microsoft Philanthropies. “Modern cloud technology is a key component to ensuring students and policy makers have the tools they need to advance racial and social justice.”

Relativity’s Justice for Change program provides the company’s SaaS product, RelativityOne, free of charge to organizations tackling legal cases and academic and policy research related to racial and social justice. The Relativity Academic Partner program offers professors access to practice-ready curricula and Relativity software, enabling students to gain early exposure to the knowledge and skills needed to be indispensable to their future employers.

“It’s amazing to see what’s possible when we align our resources with other companies like Relativity who are looking to make an impact in the community that’s both palpable and enduring,” said Nisaini Rexach, Manager, Community Engagement, Microsoft Philanthropies. “Thrilled to support Relativity in this capacity.”

“Relativity’s commitment to making a difference not only positively impacts the communities we serve, it also creates opportunities for fellow organizations to join forces and amplify their work,” said Colleen Costello, Head of Social Impact at Relativity. “We appreciate Microsoft’s incredible generosity and look forward to collaborating to make an even greater impact.”

Today’s news builds on Relativity and Microsoft’s existing work to bridge technology with social impact initiatives.

