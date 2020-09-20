“Release dates for ‘Coffee Prince’ documentary revealed”

The ‘Coffee Prince’ documentary will feature its stars Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun-hye, and Kim Dong-wook, among others.

The release dates for the much anticipated documentary for the hit Korean drama Coffee Prince was finally revealed.

Korean television network MBC posted a new teaser on its YouTube channel and announced that the first episode of the Coffee Prince documentary will be released on September 24. Meanwhile, the second episode will air on October 1.

The documentary will be a reunion of sorts for its stars Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun-hye, Kim Dong-wook, Lee Sun-gyun, Lee Jae-wook, and Chae Jung-an, 13 years after the drama was aired.

Coffee Prince is a 2007 South Korean series that tells the love story of a 24-year-old girl named Go Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-hye), who was mistaken for a boy by the heir of a food empire, Choi Han-kyul (Gong Yoo).

The K-Drama was a massive hit not only in South Korea but also in the different parts of Asia.