Religious gatherings not allowed yet, says Dumaguete bishop

CEBU CITY –– People in Dumaguete City have to wait a bit before they could resume public masses.

Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes said he was informed by Davao Archbishop and Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines’ (CBCP) President Romulo Valles that religious gatherings were still not allowed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the diocesan COVID-19 task force meeting on May 13, the Department of Health in Negros Oriental also said public masses were still not allowed in the province.

“I know that you are raring to go back to celebrating public masses again. But we have a grave obligation for the safety, health, and well-being of our faith. So let us patiently continue with our live streaming of masses until May 31, unless a new mandate comes from CBCP. Let us be guided once more by Pope Francis’ call for prudence and obedience so the pandemic does not return,” Cortes said.

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ