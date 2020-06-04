Relive Nick Cave And Warren Ellis’ Incredible Sydney Opera House Performance Last Year

Late last year, national treasure Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds bandmate and frequent collaborator Warren Ellis came together for an incredible performance at the iconic Sydney Opera House. They were joined on the evening by a pretty spectacular backing band, comprised of members of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra and Sydney Philharmonia Choirs.

The concert saw them draw on material from their extensive back catalogue of film scores together. Along with the SSO and SPC, Cave and Ellis performed works from films ‘The Proposition’, ‘West of Memphis’, ‘The Road’, ‘Hell or High Water’, ‘Wind River’ and ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’.

They closed out the evening with an encore performance of ‘Push the Sky Away’, a Bad Seeds song taken from the group’s 2013 album of the same name. Now, the Opera House has shared footage of the performance on their YouTube channel.

“You’re all welcome to sing along to this song if you like,” Cave announces before launching into the track. “Some of you may know it.”

Watch Cave and Ellis perform their ‘Push the Sky Away’ encore below.

Image: Kerry Brown