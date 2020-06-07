“Remember BJ ‘Tolits’ Forbes? This is his life now”

For those of you who missed seeing that little kid ‘Tolits’ from the popular detergent commercial in the early 2000s, we did some digging and found out a few things about him. Well, he is happily married now and is blessed with a cute little daughter.
Born Bernard Joecel “BJ” Forbes, the young actor is also a public servant in the Province of Rizal — serving as an SK official in his hometown of Angono.
He also does theater productions from time to time.
But did you know that his last acting project with ABS-CBN was not too long ago? That’s right. He appeared in the Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto-starrer teleserye “Ngayon at Kailanman” in 2019 where he played the role of Buboy.
See his photos with his adorable family below:
Tolits also appeared in at least four Maalaala Mo Kaya episodes and in the 2015 remake “Pangako Sa’Yo” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. He took on the role of Adam in the said teleserye.