Remember Faker? They’re About To Make A Comeback

This heart attack. They had to get away, now they’re coming back.

Yep, Faker have had some down tuh-ime… and now they’ve decided to get the band back together.

The Aussie alt-rock icons have reactivated their socials, posting a promo shot straight out of the 2007 vault to tease their glorious, imminent resurgence.

“Once Upon A Time… I was in a band called Faker,” the post — apparently penned by frontman Nathan Hudson — reads.

“I went on a big adventure and disbanded the band, because I guess I needed to. Then the world went a little bit crazy and somewhere in the middle of that, I figured out that I wanted to be in Faker again. So I was… Am. More to come.”

Once this pandemic is over, let’s get them on a lineup with Short Stack and Amy Meredith ASAP plz.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]