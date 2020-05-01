Reminder: Deadline To File Claims In The Purdue Pharma L.P. Bankruptcy Is June 30, 2020

NEW YORK, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The following is being issued by Prime Clerk, the court-appointed claims and noticing agent.

This is a reminder that Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. (Prevailing Eastern Time) is the deadline or bar date for filing claims in the bankruptcy of Purdue Pharma L.P., a U.S. limited partnership, its general partner and its subsidiaries, including Imbrium Therapeutics L.P., Adlon Therapeutics L.P., Greenfield BioVentures L.P., Avrio Health L.P., Rhodes Technologies, and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P. (“Purdue“).

If someone thinks they have suffered harm from Purdue or its prescription opioids, such as OxyContin, they have the right to file a claim but will lose that right if they don’t file that claim by the bar date.

Filing a claim means you are seeking payment or other compensation from Purdue. Examples of claims that may be filed include claims alleging addiction, dependence, wrongful death, lost wages, loss of spousal relationship benefit for things such as child-rearing and enjoyment of life, or Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (sometimes referred to as “NAS”).

Claims can be filed by you, your lawyer, a legal guardian, survivors, or relatives of people who have died or are disabled. You may file a claim even if you have received reimbursement from insurance.

Depending on the type of claim you file, you may be required to file a Personal Injury Claimant Proof of Claim Form and supporting documentation. Those claim forms and supporting documentation will be kept highly confidential and not made available to the public. You do not need an attorney to file a proof of claim for you.

Additionally, partnerships, corporations, joint ventures, trusts, governmental units, and Native American Tribes may also file a proof of claim against Purdue.

Go to www.PurduePharmaClaims.com to find Proof of Claim Forms and a complete list of instructions on how to file a claim. You will also find a list of the opioids produced, marketed or sold by Purdue. You can also request a claim form by mail, email or phone: