Remittances drop in March — BSP

MONEY sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in March dropped from a year ago, data showed after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced that such inflows could contract by 5 percent.

Personal remittances — personal transfers, whether in cash or kind, and capital transfers between households — totaled $2.65 billion in March, up 1.10 percent from $2.62 billion in February, but down 5.2 percent from $2.79 billion a year ago.

The latest figure brought the first quarter tally to $8.21 billion, a 1.5-percent rise from $8.09 billion in the January-to-March period of the previous year.

This came as BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno announced an adjustment in its OFW remittances growth estimate this year.

“Despite being resilient in past crises, OFW remittances are seen to contract by 5 percent, a reversal from the 3 percent growth in the November 2019 projection,” Diokno said.

He said the downward adjustment in the central bank’s projection was “due mainly to large repatriation of workers and major economic disruptions in host countries.”

Next year, remittances are expected to bounce back by 4 percent, Diokno added.