Remittances plunge to 4-yr low

MONEY sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in April shrank to its smallest level in four years, according to central bank data.

Data released by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday night showed that personal remittances — personal transfers, whether in cash or kind, and capital transfers between households — settled at $2.27 billion in the fourth month of 2020, contracting by 14.17 percent from $2.65 billion in March, also down by 16.1 percent from $2.71 billion a year earlier.

The amount was the lowest since January 2016, when remittances reached $2.20 billion.

The latest figure brought the tally for the first four months of the year to $10.49 billion, a 2.9-percent decline from $10.81 billion in January to April 2019.

Personal remittances from land-based workers with work contracts of one year or more dropped to $1.677 billion in April, 17.9 percent lower than $2.043 billion posted in the previous year, the BSP said.

“Similarly, remittances from sea-based workers and land-based workers with work contracts of less than one year fell by 10.2 percent to $0.547 billion in April 2020 from $0.609 billion a year ago,” it added.