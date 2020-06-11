Remote Control Records Announces ‘Bloom And Simmer’ Compilation

Remote Control Records have announced Bloom and Simmer, a 21-track compilation of primarily Australian artists from across the Remote Control family of artists (which includes labels like Dot Dash, Barely Dressed and Part Time Records). Set for release on Friday, 26th June, the collection is billed as “a celebration of community, connexion and creativity featuring 21 tracks you’ve never heard before”.

Per a press release, Bloom and Simmer features “the music [artists] make when they’re not making music; a dive beneath the waves, a journey off the beaten path, a glimpse behind the curtain.”

Artists who will feature on the inaugural compilation include Methyl Ethel, HANDSOME, Carla Geneve, Sui Zhen, Obscura Hail, Jess Locke, Jeremy Neale and many more.

To coincide with the announcement, two tracks are available to stream from the collection today. There’s a new track titled ‘Worry Wart’ from Sunbeam Sound Machine, and HANDSOME’s cover of ‘The Walker’ by Christine and the Queens, in which they’re joined by Essie Holt.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

“When you love a song so dearly, and you have the opportunity to make it your own it is such a privilege,” says HANDSOME regarding their cover.

“There are so many elements that excite me about releasing this song. Its political sentiment is both educational and powerful. Making this song with Essie Holt was truly wonderful. It just felt so right – to release a cover of a song by a queer woman, with two queer women about the power of our community, in pride month. Hopefully, it is a reminder to some that we are here for each other.”

“This song has been kicking around in my head for years” explains Sunbeam Sound Machine of their contribution.

“The song is about a frequent daydream I had when I was very little about my family having secretly been aliens the whole time, and the day when they all revealed their secret and flew away. I think it’s about wanting to hold onto your loved ones.”

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

‘Bloom and Simmer’ tracklist

1. Methyl Ethel – ‘Holy Days’

2. HANDSOME – ‘The Walker’ ft. Essie Holt

3. Carla Geneve – ‘Red Rocks’

4. Sunbeam Sound Machine – ‘Worry Wart’

5. Obscura Hail – ‘Martyr’

6. Gena Rose Bruce – ‘Upper Hand’

7. Jess Ribeiro – ‘Ghost’

8. Sui Zhen – ‘All I Really Want (Alanis Morissette Cover for Sissy Screens)’

9. Huntly – ‘Tempelhof (Ahm’s Saviour Remix)’

10. friendships – ‘Purebred Dogs (friendships VIP)’

11. Milwaukee Banks – ‘Hold the Phone’

12. Ryan Downey – ‘Good Time Girl (Sofi Tukker Cover)’

13. Dorsal Fins – ‘Heart on the Floor (Live at Newmarket)’

14. Soaked Oats – ‘Houdini (Live at The Others Way 2019)’

15. Jess Locke – ‘Change Anything’

16. Siberian Tiger – ‘Everything is Free’

17. Jeremy Neale – ‘Doom and Terrorise’

18. Wolf & Cub – ‘The Watcher’

19. Velociraptor – ‘Ramona (Acoustic)’

20. Gabriella Cohen – ‘Let’s Stay and Look At The Moon (Demo)’

21. Black Cab – ‘Empire States (Live in Sydney)’