Remulla appeals to IATF: Allow motorbike backriding for couples

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla has appealed to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to allow motorcycle backriding for couples who are married or cohabitating.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque, Remulla explained couples anyway share the same room and are closely engaged in other activities at home. Remulla posted a copy of his letter on his Facebook page on Thursday.

“Ang nais ko po sanang idulog ay mapayagan ang backriding sa kaso ng mga mag-asawa at nagsasama. Sila po ay natutulog sa isang kama, kumakain sa iisang mesa, naghahati sa iisang mangkok ng kanin at nagpapasa ng ulam nang naka-kamay. Ganito po ang buhay dito at sa buong bansa,” the governor explained.

FEATURED STORIES

(I want to request that backriding be allowed for married couples and those who cohabitate. They sleep in one bed, eat at the same table, share a cup of rice and pass on food with their bare hands. This is the kind of life here and in the entire country.)

“Para sa marami, ang polisiyang ito lamang ang humahadlang para sila ay makabalik sa trabaho,” he said.

(For many, this policy is the only hindrance why they cannot return to jobs.)

Remulla said local government units may issue passes that couples may present in checkpoints. Those who are married may also show their marriage contracts in checkpoints to further prove the validity of their couple passes.

“Sana po ay mapag-isipan ninyong muli ang polisiyang ito. Kung tayo po sa gobyerno ay hindi sila kayang alagaan nang husto sa gitna ng krisis na ito, siguro ay kaya natin bawasan man lamang ang kanilang paghihirap sa pamamagitan ng pagpayag na sila ay makabiyahe nang matiwasay at nang magkasama,” he also said.

(I hope you will really rethink this policy. If we in government cannot take care of our people well during this crisis, maybe we can at least alleviate their suffering by allowing the couples to travel smoothly and together.)

Cavite has been placed under general community quarantine from May 16 until May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES

DOTr: No motorcycle backriders during quarantine

MMDA: Frontliners not exempted in ‘no backride’ policy during ECQ

Chan to IATF: Allow backriding for family members

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ