Remulla: ‘Very alarming’ cases of incestuous rape in PH, but only few arrested

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said the number of incestuous rape cases in the country is “very alarming,” but he lamented that so few perpetrators of the crime are ever caught.

Remulla then called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to come up with a measure to curb the increasing number of these cases.

During the 70th Founding Anniversary of the Criminal Investigative and Detection Group (CIDG), Remulla said at least half of the people in their Witness Protection program are victims of incestuous rape.

“Very alarming ang kaso ng incestuous rape sa ating bansa ngunit kaunting-kaunti po ang nahuhuli. Bakit? Ito po ay nire-re-enable ng mga asawa, ng mga tatay, ng mga salarin. Sapagkat sila po ang bread winner. Kapag nagreklamo ang bata na siya ay ginagalaw, inaawat po ng nanay at hindi po nakakareklamo ang mga batang ito,” he said.

(The cases of incestuous rape in the country are alarming, but very few are arrested. Why? The fathers, the culprits, are re-enabled by their spouses. Because they’re the breadwinners. If a child claims that they were sexually abused, their mothers stop them from complaining.)

With this in mind, the DOJ chief said the CIDG must augment its efforts to crack down on sexual offenses against children, especially in online spaces.

Between July 2022 and January 7, 2023, PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said rape is among the three most prevalent crimes.

READ: PNP: Theft, rape, and physical injury most common crimes since Marcos rule

“I am asking the CIDG, I hope we can have a program to address this,” Remulla said.

Remulla said some victims under the Witness Protection Program (WPP) are victims of incestuous rape or sexual activities involving relatives.

“These reflect on our society. We are becoming the capital of cyberporn or of children’s pornography,” he said.

“Alamin natin. Kung may nangyayaring ganito, idedemanda natin nang idedemanda para matigil na po itong practice na ito,” he pressed.

(Let’s find out if something like this is happening. And if it is, let’s keep suing them until this practice is stopped.)

Rape incidence, according to the PNP, fell to 3,762 from 5,192 on July 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022. With reports from Kimberly D. Albaño, INQUIRER.net intern

