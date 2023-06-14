Rendon Labador Meaningful Post for Andrea Brillantes: “Pray for Andrea”





Rendon Labador Shares Meaningful Post for Andrea Brillantes Amid Break-up

Social medial personality Rendon Labador shared a meaningful post of young actress Andrea Brillantes amid break-up with Ricci Rivero.

Rendon Labador, a self-proclaimed motivational speaker, took to social media to send a heartfelt message to the young actress following their alleged breakup with basketball player ex-boyfriend Ricci. Ricci appealed for their decision to be respected “so that we can preserve what is left of our friendship.”

“I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations.”

Meanwhile, on Facebook, he shared a photo of Andrea with a message emphasizing the value of putting one’s job ahead of love pursuits. Andrea’s admirers and supporters rushed to her rescue, expressing outrage over Labador’s statements.

They chastised Labador for his lack of understanding of relationships and advised him not to meddle in other people’s private lives. Some even questioned Labador’s relevancy, accusing him of being a meddler who never addresses the Philippines’ fundamental concerns.





Meanwhile, Rendon re-posted a heartfelt message for Andrea. In his piece, he stated that those who appear to be joyful are often the ones who are deeply hurt. He also included the hashtags #PrayforAndrea, #Moveon, and #StayMotivated.

Despite being chastised for his “career muna bago landi” remark, Rendon continues to advise wealthy but immature ladies. Women who are mature and have a priority in life, he believes, are more intriguing to men like him. He went on to say that Andrea’s case is a wake-up signal to young people who just know beauty but have empty brains.





“MARAMING PERA PERO ISIP BATA, iiwanan talaga namin kayo #CareerMunaBagoLandi” he said in his post.

“Para sa lahat ng taong iniwan ng Jowa. Oras na para ayusin ang mga sarili ninyo. Hindi namin kaylangan ng babaeng MARAMING PERA, Mas appealing ang babaeng matured mag isip at may priority sa buhay. Wake up call sa lahat ng kabataan ito na puro paganda lang ang alam pero wala naman laman ang utak. In short, TURN OFF ang babaeng IMMATURE,” Rendon stressed.

