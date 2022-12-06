Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand I-PRIMO announces opening of Southeast Asia flagship store in Singaporeimage-1.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 December 2022 – Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand, I-PRIMO, has officially opened its first Southeast Asia flagship store in Singapore. The brand launched a pop-up in June this year and cemented its spot with a new physical store at ION Orchard. The flagship store carries over 200 ring designs as well as fashion jewellery, including necklaces, earrings, and bracelets.

The brand prides itself in its extensive range of designs, high quality diamonds, craftsmanship and attentive customer service. To create a ring that is unique to a couple’s love story and cater to personal preferences, all rings are made-to-order.

I-PRIMO sets itself apart by providing an array of services including complimentary consultations, proposal concierge, and extensive after-sales services. From now till 31st December 2022, customers who purchase an engagement ring at the I-PRIMO store stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth up to $1,000.

Tomotaka Miyata, Managing Director of I-PRIMO says, “Over the years, I-PRIMO has expanded from Japan to Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China, and now Singapore. The opening of our flagship store in Southeast Asia reflects our brand growth, and Singapore came as a natural choice with its established culture of wedding celebrations and position as a gateway to the Southeast Asian market. We look forward to welcoming our customers to experience I-PRIMO’s unique designs, reliable quality, and warm Japanese hospitality.”

I-PRIMO is located at ION Orchard (#B1-33) and opens from 10 am-10 pm daily.

